Woxsen University Breaks into Global MBA Elite for Tech Jobs

Woxsen University has ascended to distinguished ranks, securing the ninth position in the Global Top 10 MBA Programs for Tech Jobs, as revealed by BusinessBecause in collaboration with the GMAC. This accolade places Woxsen alongside venerable institutions like Harvard and MIT, underscoring its academic excellence and international competence.

The university's MBA in Business Analytics program is at the forefront, blending robust business acumen with technical prowess. Vice Dean Dr. Hemachandran K affirms this recognition as a testament to Woxsen's strategic vision of developing future leaders equipped for a tech-driven world.

Woxsen's comprehensive curriculum, world-class facilities, and global partnerships form a nurturing ground for future business technology leaders, making it a preferred choice for students aspiring to thrive in multinational tech corporations.

