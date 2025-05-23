Left Menu

Harvard's International Limbo: Students Seek Alternatives Amid Visa Chaos

International students at Harvard face uncertainty as the Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to enroll them. With thousands affected, many explore alternative options, despite imminent complexities. Harvard challenges the decision legally, while global universities anticipate increased applications. Overall, this administrative upheaval leaves students anxious and unclear about future academic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST
Thousands of international students at Harvard University are grappling with uncertainty following the Trump administration's decision to revoke the institution's ability to enroll foreign students. This administrative move has left nearly 7,000 impacted students seeking alternative options, while Harvard mounts a legal challenge against the decision.

With just three months before the upcoming academic year, the abrupt policy shift has foreign students considering transfers to universities worldwide, from the UK to Hong Kong. British and Canadian students, among others, express concerns regarding visa delays and potential scrutiny on U.S. campuses if the decision stands.

Meanwhile, worldwide universities eye the prospect of increased enrollment as students look for stable academic environments. Institutions like the UK's Russell Group could benefit, while educational consultancy services advise affected students to remain calm, as Harvard's legal appeal progresses in court.

