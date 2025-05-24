Left Menu

Delhi's Vocational Education Boost: 257 More Schools to Offer Skill Subjects

The Directorate of Education in Delhi is introducing Skill/NSQF subjects in 257 additional government schools to enhance vocational education. Aimed at providing students with job-ready skills, these programs are part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme. Schools will offer subjects like IT, Retail, Healthcare, and Beauty and Wellness.

In a sweeping move to bolster vocational education, Delhi's Directorate of Education has sanctioned the integration of Skill/NSQF subjects across 257 more government schools starting this academic year, according to officials.

The initiative, launched under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, aims to equip students with practical knowledge and job-ready abilities alongside their regular curriculum, as outlined in a circular dated May 23.

The plan allows pupils in Classes 9 and 11 to enroll in various skill subjects, with each subject welcoming up to 50 students per school. These offerings, ranging from Information Technology and Retail to Healthcare and Beauty and Wellness, are designed to boost students' employability and career preparedness.

Counseling sessions will be conducted to guide students about the scope and career prospects tied to these vocational subjects. Additionally, fresh enrolments will be accepted in Class 11 irrespective of students' prior exposure to these subjects in Classes 9 or 10.

This initiative is part of a broader flexible policy promoting skill education through a multi-entry, multi-exit framework, making vocational studies more accessible. Schools have the option to offer these subjects, but it's not a mandate for every student to enroll.

Guidelines from the CBSE indicate that separate approvals are unnecessary; institutions merely need to update their course offerings on the CBSE portal.

