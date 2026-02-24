Left Menu

Cape Town airport fire disrupts international and domestic flights

A ​fire at ​Cape Town International Airport ‌on Tuesday ​disrupted international and domestic flights, though the state ‌company that manages South Africa's airports said the fire had been extinguished.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A ​fire at ​Cape Town International Airport ‌on Tuesday ​disrupted international and domestic flights, though the state ‌company that manages South Africa's airports said the fire had been extinguished. Airports Company South ‌Africa (ACSA) said in a statement that as ‌a precaution international departures had been temporarily suspended and incoming international flights were being diverted.

Some domestic ⁠flights ​were delayed, ⁠airlines told passengers. "Cape Town International Airport confirms that ⁠a fire occurred on the landside of the ​airport. The fire has been extinguished, and all ⁠passengers, staff, and visitors are safe," ACSA's statement ⁠said.

"The ​fire affected network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and other ⁠essential systems." Cape Town is a popular tourist city, ⁠and ⁠its main airport the second-busiest in South Africa.

