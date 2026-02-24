Cape Town airport fire disrupts international and domestic flights
A fire at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday disrupted international and domestic flights, though the state company that manages South Africa's airports said the fire had been extinguished. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said in a statement that as a precaution international departures had been temporarily suspended and incoming international flights were being diverted.
Some domestic flights were delayed, airlines told passengers. "Cape Town International Airport confirms that a fire occurred on the landside of the airport. The fire has been extinguished, and all passengers, staff, and visitors are safe," ACSA's statement said.
"The fire affected network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and other essential systems." Cape Town is a popular tourist city, and its main airport the second-busiest in South Africa.
