UPDATE 1-At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

​At least 14 ‌people died and ​440 were displaced after heavy rains hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de ‌Fora, the local city hall said on Tuesday.

The rain triggered flooding and landslides, and classes in municipal schools were suspended, according to authorities. Specialized teams ‌have been mobilized to respond to incidents and search for ‌missing people. Federal and state agencies have been called in to support the city in Minas Gerais state, which declared a state of public calamity, the city ⁠hall ​added in a ⁠statement.

Much of Brazil enters the peak of its rainy season during the local ⁠summer, from December to March, bringing frequent intense downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and ​mudslides. The Juiz de Fora city hall said this has been ⁠the rainiest February in the city's history, with rainfall already more than double the ⁠amount ​expected for the month.

Mayor Margarida Salomao said in a statement on social media that the situation was "critical". Brazil's National Institute of ⁠Meteorology issued on Tuesday heavy-rain alerts for parts of 14 states, including ⁠the entire area ⁠of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Isabel ‌Teles and Gabriel ‌Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing ​by Chizu Nomiyama )

