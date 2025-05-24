Left Menu

Navigating Your Future: JNU's PG and ADOP Admissions 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru University has opened admissions for PG and ADOP programs for 2025-26. Applications are accepted online until June 16, with merit lists to be announced starting June 27. Candidates must have appeared for the CUET (PG) 2025. Physical verification of documents is scheduled for July and August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:32 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has kicked off its admission process for Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the 2025-26 academic year.

The application window, which began on May 23, will remain open until 11:50 PM on June 16, 2025. Applicants who have appeared for the CUET (PG) 2025, with results announced by the National Testing Agency, can submit their forms online via JNU's portals, using their NTA application number and date of birth.

The first merit list will be out on June 27, followed by subsequent lists on July 5 and July 14. Admission procedures, including physical document verification, are scheduled throughout July and into August, with final registration by August 14. The university advises candidates to consult the e-prospectus for eligibility criteria and programme specifics.

