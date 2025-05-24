Navigating Your Future: JNU's PG and ADOP Admissions 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has kicked off its admission process for Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the 2025-26 academic year.

The application window, which began on May 23, will remain open until 11:50 PM on June 16, 2025. Applicants who have appeared for the CUET (PG) 2025, with results announced by the National Testing Agency, can submit their forms online via JNU's portals, using their NTA application number and date of birth.

The first merit list will be out on June 27, followed by subsequent lists on July 5 and July 14. Admission procedures, including physical document verification, are scheduled throughout July and into August, with final registration by August 14. The university advises candidates to consult the e-prospectus for eligibility criteria and programme specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)