NIFT Extends Application Deadline with Reduced Fees for 2026-27 Batch

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the deadline for online applications for its 2026-27 admissions until January 13, as confirmed by the Ministry of Textiles on Tuesday.

This announcement follows NIFT's decision to lower tuition fees across various categories, aiming to benefit a broader range of candidates. Originally set to end on January 14, the application window now remains open until January 16 with an additional late fee. The entrance exams, both computer-based and pen-paper-based, are slated for February 8, and will be conducted by the National Testing Agency across 102 cities nationwide.

For the upcoming batch, fees for general, OBC(NCL), and Open-EWS categories have been slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,000, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will see charges reduced from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500. Established in 1986, NIFT is a key player in fashion education, with 19 campuses across India, contributing significantly to the workforce of the textile and apparel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)