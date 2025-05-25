JNU Students Strongly Favor PhD Entrance Exam Reinstatement
In a referendum organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, 1,323 out of 1,424 votes were cast in support of reinstating the PhD entrance exam. The student union criticized the vice-chancellor for allegedly withdrawing a promise to hold in-house exams for 2025 admissions.
In a significant move, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University have overwhelmingly voted in favor of reinstating the entrance exam for PhD admissions, with 1,323 out of 1,424 votes cast supporting the measure.
The referendum, organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), took place between 5 pm and 10 pm on a Saturday evening across university hostel areas. The vote highlighted strong student support for institutional entrance exams over UGC-NET-based admissions.
In a pointed statement, the student union criticized the university's vice-chancellor, alleging she reneged on a previous commitment to conduct the exam. JNUSU President Nitish Kumar expressed that the demand for entrance exams is longstanding and deeply held among students.
