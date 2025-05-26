Left Menu

Boosting Apprenticeship: CAC Plans Stipend Hike and Expansion

The Central Apprenticeship Council chaired by Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary announced significant stipend hikes for apprentices under national schemes, alongside reforms for modernizing apprenticeship programs. Key proposals include index-linked biennial stipend adjustments, promoting online learning, and expanding into emerging sectors like IT and green technology.

  • India

In a move to modernize and incentivize apprenticeship programs, the Central Apprenticeship Council, led by Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary, has announced significant stipend hikes for apprentices. The decision, taken at the 38th CAC meeting, will see apprenticeship stipends ranging from Rs 6,800 to Rs 12,300, up from the current Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000.

The Council also laid out plans for future-proofing the apprenticeship landscape with biennial adjustments linked to the Consumer Price Index. Officials highlighted efforts to provide flexible, quality training through online and blended learning modes, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and green technology.

The meeting has also set the stage for expanding apprenticeship training opportunities in sectors like IT, biotechnology, and renewable energy, aligning with NIC Code 2008. This expansion includes proposals for regional apprenticeship boards and education programs that integrate on-the-job training, ensuring a comprehensive pathway for young professionals to engage with evolving industries.

