Empowering Tribal Students Through Semiconductor Training

A new initiative by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc offers specialized semiconductor technology training to 450 tribal students and faculty. The program aims to boost their skills and employability in the semiconductor sector, aligning with India's growing industry demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has partnered with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch a training program focused on semiconductor technology for tribal students.

The initiative, scheduled for June 2 to June 13, will be held at CeNSE, providing a mix of online and offline courses designed to upskill 450 students and faculty from tribal communities. The program includes a foundational course and an advanced course, totaling 150 hours of training.

This effort comes in response to the growing need for a skilled workforce in semiconductor manufacturing, supported by the Rs 77,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission. As the sector aims to develop semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities across India, this training seeks to enhance participants' employability and meet industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

