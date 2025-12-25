Digital Revolution in Rural Employment: Viksit Bharat GRAMG Act
The Viksit Bharat GRAMG Act, replacing the MGNREGA, digitalizes the attendance system to prevent misuse and corruption in rural employment schemes. The act extends workdays from 100 to 125 and incorporates 'no work' periods during peak agricultural seasons, addressing farmer demands effectively.
In a groundbreaking move, the Viksit Bharat GRAMG Act has digitalized the attendance system in rural employment schemes, aiming to eliminate misuse and corruption, according to BJP leader H Raja.
This legislation, which replaces the 100-days MGNREGA, extends workdays to 125 and aligns with farmers' schedules during critical agricultural seasons, Raja stated.
Despite opposition from the DMK government, the act is deemed a positive step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in rural employment, safeguarding against potential corruption under the traditional muster roll system.
