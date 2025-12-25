Digital Revolution in Rural Employment: Viksit Bharat GRAMG Act

In a groundbreaking move, the Viksit Bharat GRAMG Act has digitalized the attendance system in rural employment schemes, aiming to eliminate misuse and corruption, according to BJP leader H Raja.

This legislation, which replaces the 100-days MGNREGA, extends workdays to 125 and aligns with farmers' schedules during critical agricultural seasons, Raja stated.

Despite opposition from the DMK government, the act is deemed a positive step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in rural employment, safeguarding against potential corruption under the traditional muster roll system.

(With inputs from agencies.)