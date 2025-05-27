New Leadership Appointed to Tertiary Education Commission Board Through 2027

The Government has confirmed the appointments of two high-profile leaders to helm the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) Board, strengthening governance as New Zealand embarks on a significant phase of reform in its tertiary education and training landscape.

Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds has announced the formal appointment of Dr Alan Bollard CNZM as Chair and Mr Robin Hapi CNZM as Deputy Chair of the TEC Board. Both bring with them decades of leadership experience and sectoral knowledge, offering strategic stability during a period of change in the education sector.

Strong Leadership for a Transforming Sector

Dr Alan Bollard has served as Acting Chair of the TEC Board since March 26, 2025. With his official appointment now confirmed, he will continue to lead the Commission through to 31 October 2027. A heavyweight in public sector governance, Dr Bollard is widely respected for his work in national and international economic policy.

“Dr Bollard is an experienced public sector leader and Chair, with exemplary governance and machinery of government knowledge, financial acumen and economic expertise,” said Minister Simmonds.

Since joining the TEC Board in November 2024, Dr Bollard has brought considerable influence and leadership to the Commission. His past roles include Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Secretary to the Treasury, and Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat.

His background in both domestic and international policy, along with his understanding of economic systems and institutional reform, makes him well-positioned to lead TEC during a period of transformation across New Zealand’s tertiary education system.

Elevating Indigenous and Sector Expertise

Mr Robin Hapi has also been appointed as Deputy Chair of the TEC Board. A distinguished Māori leader and governance expert, Mr Hapi joined the Board in February 2025 and has already made a strong impression.

“Mr Hapi is a highly respected director and leader, with a strong record across multiple boards under successive governments,” said Simmonds. “His extensive knowledge of the education system, including wānanga and university leadership, commercial experience, and deep understanding of te ao Māori, is invaluable.”

His career includes leadership in both the Māori economic development sector and tertiary education institutions, reflecting a commitment to integrating indigenous knowledge and values into mainstream policy and governance.

Mr Hapi’s appointment ensures that the TEC will continue to align policy implementation with a bicultural lens, particularly as the sector reforms aim to improve access and equity for all learners.

Ensuring Continuity and Strategic Direction

The TEC plays a central role in shaping and funding New Zealand’s tertiary education and training system, including universities, polytechnics, and wānanga. As the Commission leads the delivery of a wide range of reforms—particularly around vocational education, skills training, and system responsiveness to industry needs—the leadership of Dr Bollard and Mr Hapi is seen as crucial.

“These appointments support continuity on the Board and will ensure that the Board can utilise Dr Bollard’s and Mr Hapi’s extensive skills and experience in these leadership roles,” Simmonds noted.

Their appointments are effective immediately and will run until 31 October 2027, providing ample time to shape the strategic direction of TEC amid significant changes in the sector.

With their collective expertise, the Commission is expected to focus on enhancing governance outcomes, driving data-informed funding decisions, improving stakeholder relationships, and increasing the impact of tertiary education on New Zealand’s workforce and economy.