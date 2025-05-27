Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Schools Adapt to Summer Heat with Revised Holiday Schedule

The Himachal Pradesh education department has adjusted school holidays in Una district from June 1 to 30 due to extreme heat. Classes will resume on July 1, followed by another break from August 3 to 12. The decision aims to ensure student safety amid soaring temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:34 IST
The Himachal Pradesh education department has announced an adjusted summer holiday schedule for schools in Una district, attributing the decision to the intense summer heat. Officials confirmed that schools will be closed from June 1 to 30, with students returning to classes on July 1. A second break is scheduled from August 3 to 12.

Previously, summer vacations were scheduled from June 1 to 8, resuming between July 12 and August 12. However, given the temperatures in Una often reaching 44-45 degrees Celsius, teachers' unions had urged rescheduling for relief from the heat.

Deputy Director of Primary Education, Somlal Dhiman, highlighted that the updated schedule aims to protect the well-being of thousands of students attending 744 government schools in the district, including numerous primary, middle, high, and senior secondary institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

