Harvard Settles Over Historical Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Harvard University has decided to relinquish ownership of photos showcasing an enslaved father and daughter duo, resolving a lawsuit brought by one of their descendants. These photos, taken in 1850, were part of a racist study attempting to prove Black inferiority.

The images, alongside others of five enslaved individuals, will now be turned over to the International African American Museum. This move aligns with efforts to place the photos in a context that reflects the painful history while allowing access for public understanding.

The legal battle, initiated by Tamara Lanier, sought to challenge Harvard's control over the photos and was supported by a court ruling that recognized the emotional distress caused. This settlement occurs as Harvard faces broader challenges involving court cases against federal funding cuts and foreign student enrollment.

(With inputs from agencies.)