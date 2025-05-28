Left Menu

Harvard Settles Over Historical Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Harvard University has settled a lawsuit concerning ownership of photos depicting enslaved individuals, including Renty Taylor and his daughter. These photos will be transferred to the International African American Museum as part of the settlement, marking an effort to acknowledge and rectify historical injustices tied to the images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:08 IST
Harvard Settles Over Historical Photos of Enslaved Ancestors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University has decided to relinquish ownership of photos showcasing an enslaved father and daughter duo, resolving a lawsuit brought by one of their descendants. These photos, taken in 1850, were part of a racist study attempting to prove Black inferiority.

The images, alongside others of five enslaved individuals, will now be turned over to the International African American Museum. This move aligns with efforts to place the photos in a context that reflects the painful history while allowing access for public understanding.

The legal battle, initiated by Tamara Lanier, sought to challenge Harvard's control over the photos and was supported by a court ruling that recognized the emotional distress caused. This settlement occurs as Harvard faces broader challenges involving court cases against federal funding cuts and foreign student enrollment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025