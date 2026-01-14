Left Menu

Settlement Reached: Betar US Winds Down Amidst Intimidation Allegations

The New York Attorney General's office has settled with Betar US to cease its New York operations. This came after Betar was accused of intimidating pro-Palestinian activists. The settlement mandates Betar to stop inciting violence and is accompanied by a potential fine if terms are breached.

The New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced a settlement with Betar US that will result in the cessation of the far-right Zionist group's operations in New York, following an investigation revealing intimidation of pro-Palestinian activists.

The Attorney General's inquiry concluded that Betar targeted individuals based on religion and national origin. An enforced penalty of $50,000 looms should Betar breach the agreement, which bars the group from inciting violence and harassing peaceful protesters.

Betar, self-described as a militant Zionist group, denies any wrongdoing, stating its mission is to combat antisemitism. International protests have risen, coinciding with Israel's military actions in Gaza, and prompt widespread debate about free speech and human rights amidst growing global tensions.

