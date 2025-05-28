Left Menu

Fee Fallout: Delhi High Court Intervenes in DPS Fee Dispute

The Delhi High Court has instructed 100+ parents in a dispute with DPS Dwarka to pay 50% of the hiked fees for 2025-26, allowing their children to continue schooling. The order addressed coercive fee collection and involved the Delhi government's Directorate of Education, marking significant legal scrutiny of the school's practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has stepped into a heated fee dispute involving over 100 parents and Delhi Public School in Dwarka, ordering the continuation of student education upon payment of half the increased fees for the 2025-26 academic year.

Justice Vikas Mahajan outlined that this rebate applies to the hiked portion only, demanding full payment of the original fee structure. Parents had accused the school of using coercive tactics to secure unapproved fees and highlighted unsavory practices such as employing bouncers to manage children.

The court has now mandated responses from the school, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Delhi government, with a focus on examining the alleged profiteering in education, as the Directorate of Education has yet to reject the school's fee enhancement for future sessions.

