Mizoram Schools Shut Amid Severe Weather Alert

Schools across Mizoram will close on Thursday due to forecasts of heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds. This decision followed advisories from the state disaster management and rehabilitation department. The public is urged to stay alert and use emergency contacts as a precautionary measure.

In light of severe weather forecasts, schools across Mizoram are set to shut on Thursday. The closure comes as a precautionary action after discussions between the state's school education and disaster management departments, aimed at mitigating potential disasters from the anticipated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

According to a notification issued late Wednesday, predictions by both the Mizoram disaster management and rehabilitation department and the India Meteorological Department's regional centers in Guwahati and Aizawl indicate a heightened risk of extreme weather conditions till the end of the week.

Citizens have been advised to maintain vigilance during the inclement weather. The state has urged the public to contact emergency operation centers if needed, citing previous instances where intense precipitation triggered landslides, with over 30 casualties reported last year in the region.

