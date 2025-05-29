U.S. Moves to Revoke Visas for Chinese Students Amid Intensified Scrutiny

The United States is set to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, particularly those linked to the Chinese Communist Party or studying pivotal subjects, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Wednesday. This move could affect hundreds of thousands of Chinese students, disrupting revenue streams for American universities and a vital talent pool for U.S. tech companies.

The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to strengthen immigration controls by revising visa criteria and increasing scrutiny of applications from China and Hong Kong. Recent actions have sparked concern, with China's foreign ministry pledging to protect the rights of its students abroad, as the geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate.

With around 277,000 Chinese students in the U.S., their numbers have seen a decline due to heightened tensions and increased scrutiny. Critics worry this approach undermines the appeal of U.S. educational institutions and risks America's status as a hub for global scientific innovation.