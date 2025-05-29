Left Menu

Delhi High Court Challenges Fee Hike Expulsions at DPS Dwarka

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea by DPS Dwarka against a DoE order to reinstate 31 expelled students due to non-payment of increased fees. The school argues the order contradicts the law. The court also addressed parental concerns about fee hikes affecting student enrollment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked for a response from the Directorate of Education (DoE) concerning a legal challenge from Delhi Public School, Dwarka. The school is contesting a directive to reinstate 31 students expelled for not paying newly increased fees.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has issued a notice requiring the DoE to respond to the school's petition within six weeks. The case will reappear before the court on August 28 alongside a related petition from over 100 parents, advocating for the protection of their children during the fee hike dispute.

The high court previously directed parents to pay 50% of the increased fees for the 2025-26 academic year, allowing students to continue classes. However, the interim order noted that it did not find a basis for parental claims for that year's fees, as the DoE had not yet rejected the school's fee structure for 2024-25 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

