Delhi High Court Challenges Fee Hike Expulsions at DPS Dwarka

The Delhi High Court has asked for a response from the Directorate of Education (DoE) concerning a legal challenge from Delhi Public School, Dwarka. The school is contesting a directive to reinstate 31 students expelled for not paying newly increased fees.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has issued a notice requiring the DoE to respond to the school's petition within six weeks. The case will reappear before the court on August 28 alongside a related petition from over 100 parents, advocating for the protection of their children during the fee hike dispute.

The high court previously directed parents to pay 50% of the increased fees for the 2025-26 academic year, allowing students to continue classes. However, the interim order noted that it did not find a basis for parental claims for that year's fees, as the DoE had not yet rejected the school's fee structure for 2024-25 and beyond.

