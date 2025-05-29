Delhi High Court Challenges Fee Hike Expulsions at DPS Dwarka
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea by DPS Dwarka against a DoE order to reinstate 31 expelled students due to non-payment of increased fees. The school argues the order contradicts the law. The court also addressed parental concerns about fee hikes affecting student enrollment.
The Delhi High Court has asked for a response from the Directorate of Education (DoE) concerning a legal challenge from Delhi Public School, Dwarka. The school is contesting a directive to reinstate 31 students expelled for not paying newly increased fees.
Justice Vikas Mahajan has issued a notice requiring the DoE to respond to the school's petition within six weeks. The case will reappear before the court on August 28 alongside a related petition from over 100 parents, advocating for the protection of their children during the fee hike dispute.
The high court previously directed parents to pay 50% of the increased fees for the 2025-26 academic year, allowing students to continue classes. However, the interim order noted that it did not find a basis for parental claims for that year's fees, as the DoE had not yet rejected the school's fee structure for 2024-25 and beyond.
