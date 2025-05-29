Left Menu

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over International Students

The Trump administration has paused its plan to revoke Harvard University's ability to host international students, allowing a 30-day challenge period. Harvard argues the move violates constitutional rights and affects its student body significantly. This legal battle is part of a broader conflict between the administration and the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:21 IST
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over International Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has temporarily paused its bid to revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, providing the institution with 30 days for contestation. This comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a notice signaling such a withdrawal.

The Justice Department filed this in court ahead of a Boston hearing with U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on whether to prolong an order that blocks the administration's plans. Harvard claims the revocation infringes upon free speech and due process rights while failing to comply with federal regulations requiring a 30-day period for rebuttal.

If enacted, the decision would severely impact approximately one-quarter of Harvard's student body and hinder its ability to host international students. The university has accused the administration of retaliatory tactics linked to academic freedom and political disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

