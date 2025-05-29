Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over International Students

The Trump administration has temporarily paused its bid to revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, providing the institution with 30 days for contestation. This comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a notice signaling such a withdrawal.

The Justice Department filed this in court ahead of a Boston hearing with U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on whether to prolong an order that blocks the administration's plans. Harvard claims the revocation infringes upon free speech and due process rights while failing to comply with federal regulations requiring a 30-day period for rebuttal.

If enacted, the decision would severely impact approximately one-quarter of Harvard's student body and hinder its ability to host international students. The university has accused the administration of retaliatory tactics linked to academic freedom and political disagreements.

