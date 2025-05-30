U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Influence in Universities

The United States government is tightening its stance against potential exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party within its academic institutions. On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the country's intolerance towards any misuse of American universities or theft of U.S. research and intellectual property.

During a briefing, Bruce informed reporters that the State Department would closely scrutinize Chinese students studying in the United States who might present security risks. This announcement comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared a new, aggressive approach to revoking visas.

The initiative signals a decisive shift in U.S. policy concerning foreign influence in its educational system, particularly the perceived threats from Chinese students, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.