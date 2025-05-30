U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Influence in Universities
The U.S. is taking measures against perceived exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party in American universities. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted concerns over Chinese students posing threats, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement on revoking visas.
- Country:
- United States
The United States government is tightening its stance against potential exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party within its academic institutions. On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the country's intolerance towards any misuse of American universities or theft of U.S. research and intellectual property.
During a briefing, Bruce informed reporters that the State Department would closely scrutinize Chinese students studying in the United States who might present security risks. This announcement comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared a new, aggressive approach to revoking visas.
The initiative signals a decisive shift in U.S. policy concerning foreign influence in its educational system, particularly the perceived threats from Chinese students, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio Advocates Diplomatic Peace in Ukraine Conflict
Senator Ted Cruz Urges State Department to Lift Taiwan Flag Restrictions Amid China Pressure
Marco Rubio Faces Scrutiny Over Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts
U.S. State Department Takes Over Overseas Disaster Response Amid Controversy
Marco Rubio to Lead U.S.-Mexico Talks on Security and Trade