Harvard Battles Trump's Aggression on International Students

In a significant legal skirmish, a U.S. federal judge extended a block on the Trump administration's attempt to strip Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students. District Judge Allison Burroughs revealed her plan to issue a preliminary injunction, protecting the Ivy League institution amid ongoing disputes with the administration.

This decision coincided with Harvard's commencement ceremonies, as University President Alan Garber celebrated the diverse student body with a standing ovation. The Trump administration has levied broad challenges against the university, including financial sanctions and investigations, escalating tensions between the two entities.

The administration's efforts to pressure higher learning institutions into aligning with its policies have stirred anxiety, especially among Chinese students, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement on revoking visas. This move threatens a major educational and economic pipeline in the U.S. as Harvard argues against perceived retaliatory governmental overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)