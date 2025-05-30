Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump's Aggression on International Students

A federal judge supports Harvard University by extending an order against the Trump administration's revocation of its right to enroll international students. This legal move unfolds as the administration pushes its agenda on higher education institutions. The changes heighten scrutiny on international students, notably impacting Chinese students in U.S. schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:33 IST
Harvard Battles Trump's Aggression on International Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal skirmish, a U.S. federal judge extended a block on the Trump administration's attempt to strip Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students. District Judge Allison Burroughs revealed her plan to issue a preliminary injunction, protecting the Ivy League institution amid ongoing disputes with the administration.

This decision coincided with Harvard's commencement ceremonies, as University President Alan Garber celebrated the diverse student body with a standing ovation. The Trump administration has levied broad challenges against the university, including financial sanctions and investigations, escalating tensions between the two entities.

The administration's efforts to pressure higher learning institutions into aligning with its policies have stirred anxiety, especially among Chinese students, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement on revoking visas. This move threatens a major educational and economic pipeline in the U.S. as Harvard argues against perceived retaliatory governmental overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025