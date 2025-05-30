Global Universities Challenge Trump's Academic Crackdown
Universities globally are offering refuge to students affected by U.S. President Trump's crackdown on academic institutions. Top Asian universities like Osaka and Tokyo aim to attract these students with incentives. The crackdown, affecting foreign student visas and funding, prompts other countries to offer viable alternatives for top global talent.
In a global response to U.S. President Donald Trump's restrictive policies on academic institutions, universities worldwide are offering a haven for impacted students. President Trump's administration has targeted top talent with significant funding cuts and visa restrictions, positioning other countries as attractive alternatives for students and researchers.
Leading Japanese institutions, such as Osaka University, are extending tuition waivers and research grants. Similarly, China's Xi'an Jiaotong University is actively appealing to students from Harvard. The strategic moves come as Trump's administration enforces stringent measures that international students, particularly from China, find increasingly challenging and uncertain.
Amidst the tightening U.S. policies, countries like Germany, France, and Ireland emerge as appealing options for international students. Analysts indicate a noticeable decline in inquiries about studying in the U.S., with a consequential rise in interest for European and Asia-Pacific institutions. The reputational implications of Trump's policies could burden U.S. academic institutions for years, potentially driving a brain drain.
ALSO READ
India Launches Inaugural Shooting League: A Catalyst for Global Talent
Hockey India League 2026: A New Era for Global Talent
US Visa Restrictions Target Indian Travel Agencies Facilitating Illegal Migration
Miss World 2025 Talent Finals: Showcasing Global Talent and Cultural Brilliance
Harvard University sues the Trump administration over ban on enrolling foreign students, reports AP.