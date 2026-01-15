Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

The Trump administration is suspending immigrant visa processing for 75 countries as part of its aggressive immigration enforcement strategy. The pause, effective January 21, excludes visitor visas and aims to curb welfare reliance by migrants. This move reflects Trump's longstanding commitment to limiting immigration since his return to office.

Updated: 15-01-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:03 IST
The Trump administration is intensifying its immigration crackdown by suspending the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson announced on Wednesday. This pause will take effect on January 21 and specifically targets applicants from nations including Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, and Brazil. Notably, visitor visas will remain unaffected by this suspension.

This decision is part of Trump's broader immigration enforcement efforts, which include sending federal agents to major U.S. cities and revising the criteria for visa eligibility. The State Department will enforce this suspension until new procedural assessments are completed to ensure that immigrants do not heavily rely on American welfare resources.

Since Trump's return to office, over 100,000 visas have been revoked, as the administration adopts stricter policies regarding visa issuance. This includes heightened social media scrutiny and expanded screening processes, reflecting Trump's intent to restrict migration from what he deems 'Third World Countries' following security incidents linked to foreign nationals.

