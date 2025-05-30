Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Single Shift for NEET-PG Exam: Ensuring Equality and Transparency

The Supreme Court has mandated that the NEET-PG 2025 exam must be conducted in a single shift to avoid arbitrariness and maintain candidate equality. The decision came after challenges to holding the exam in two shifts. Authorities must ensure transparency and promptly identify secure exam centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:21 IST
In a crucial ruling, the Supreme Court has directed that the NEET-PG 2025 medical entrance exam be held in a single shift to eliminate inconsistency and arbitrariness. Justices on the bench advocated for transparency and emphasized the need for equal treatment of candidates nationwide.

The court criticized the current practice of holding exams in two shifts, stating it places candidates at unequal conditions and could affect the exam's neutrality. With over 242,678 candidates registered, the court urged the examining body to identify sufficient and secure centers to accommodate this decision.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, responsible for conducting these exams, argued time constraints. However, the court dismissed delays, offering them the option to apply for a time extension if necessary. Further arguments from respondents centered on logistics and potential malpractice were similarly set aside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

