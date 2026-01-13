Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Transparency in Hospital Diagnostic Facilities

The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to provide a comprehensive list of government hospitals, detailing available diagnostic services. The court seeks clarity on the functionality of equipment and patient access, urging government transparency and the efficient rollout of healthcare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the city government, demanding a detailed list of government hospitals in the capital and the actual diagnostic and radiological facilities they offer, including X-ray, MRI, and CT scans.

Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora have requested clarity on the functionality of these machines and patient statistics for 2025. This comes amid concerns over delayed radiological test reports and inadequate critical care in government hospitals, prompting the court to push for a comprehensive report.

The court is also pressuring authorities to ensure timely recruitment of medical staff and is monitoring the progress of the PM-JAY and PM-ABHIM schemes, aiming for efficient healthcare delivery. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

