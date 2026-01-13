Delhi High Court Demands Transparency in Hospital Diagnostic Facilities

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the city government, demanding a detailed list of government hospitals in the capital and the actual diagnostic and radiological facilities they offer, including X-ray, MRI, and CT scans.

Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora have requested clarity on the functionality of these machines and patient statistics for 2025. This comes amid concerns over delayed radiological test reports and inadequate critical care in government hospitals, prompting the court to push for a comprehensive report.

The court is also pressuring authorities to ensure timely recruitment of medical staff and is monitoring the progress of the PM-JAY and PM-ABHIM schemes, aiming for efficient healthcare delivery. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)