Fadnavis Champions CHAKRA: Transforming Universities into Launchpads for Innovation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for universities to evolve beyond their traditional educational roles, urging them to become centers of research and innovation. Speaking at the inauguration of 'CHAKRA' at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik, he expressed confidence in its potential to drive research and startup initiatives.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's strides in medical education, noting plans for medical colleges in every district. He praised MUHS's accomplishments over the past 25 years and advocated for universities to adopt a self-reliant approach akin to international institutions.

He also stressed the role of technology and startups in advancing healthcare, introducing the 'CHAKRA' model as vital to India's educational landscape. The government's focus, he noted, remains on improving health services for the state's 13 crore residents, underscoring the importance of district-level health facilities in this endeavor.

