Left Menu

Fadnavis Champions CHAKRA: Transforming Universities into Launchpads for Innovation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized transforming universities into hubs for research and innovation. He inaugurated 'CHAKRA' at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, promising it would boost research and startups. He praised MUHS's achievements and advocated for university self-reliance and the state's healthcare improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:55 IST
Fadnavis Champions CHAKRA: Transforming Universities into Launchpads for Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for universities to evolve beyond their traditional educational roles, urging them to become centers of research and innovation. Speaking at the inauguration of 'CHAKRA' at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik, he expressed confidence in its potential to drive research and startup initiatives.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's strides in medical education, noting plans for medical colleges in every district. He praised MUHS's accomplishments over the past 25 years and advocated for universities to adopt a self-reliant approach akin to international institutions.

He also stressed the role of technology and startups in advancing healthcare, introducing the 'CHAKRA' model as vital to India's educational landscape. The government's focus, he noted, remains on improving health services for the state's 13 crore residents, underscoring the importance of district-level health facilities in this endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025