Top JEE-Advanced Rankers Share Secrets to Success

Rajit Gupta and Sakshyam Jindal, top winners of the JEE-Advanced exam, attribute their success to consistent study habits, utilizing NCERT textbooks, and taking breaks. Both students from Kota’s Allen Career Institute emphasize the importance of mock tests and focus on Physics and Chemistry to overcome challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajit Gupta and Sakshyam Jindal, who ranked first and second respectively in the JEE-Advanced exam, reveal that dedication to structured study plans and utilizing NCERT textbooks were key to their success.

Hailing from the same coaching center in Kota, Gupta and Jindal shared their strategies in an interview with PTI, stressing the significance of mock tests and timely breaks for effective preparation.

Gupta, who scored a remarkable 322 out of 360, credited group study sessions and unwavering support from friends as instrumental in maintaining a study rhythm, while Jindal highlighted focusing on Physics and Chemistry to boost confidence.

