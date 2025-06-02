Top JEE-Advanced Rankers Share Secrets to Success

Rajit Gupta and Sakshyam Jindal, who ranked first and second respectively in the JEE-Advanced exam, reveal that dedication to structured study plans and utilizing NCERT textbooks were key to their success.

Hailing from the same coaching center in Kota, Gupta and Jindal shared their strategies in an interview with PTI, stressing the significance of mock tests and timely breaks for effective preparation.

Gupta, who scored a remarkable 322 out of 360, credited group study sessions and unwavering support from friends as instrumental in maintaining a study rhythm, while Jindal highlighted focusing on Physics and Chemistry to boost confidence.