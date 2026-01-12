Left Menu

Anup Kumar Saha Takes Charge of Kotak's Consumer Banking

Anup Kumar Saha, former MD of Bajaj Finance, has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as a whole-time director overseeing its consumer banking vertical. He brings over eight years of experience and expertise from Bajaj Finance, aiming to drive digital innovation and customer-focused strategies at Kotak.

Anup Kumar Saha, the former managing director of Bajaj Finance, has been appointed to oversee the consumer banking division at Kotak Mahindra Bank, effective Monday. This new role is pending regulatory approval and places Saha among the bank's senior management team.

Bringing extensive experience in finance, including a transformative tenure at Bajaj Finance, Saha is expected to drive digital innovation and customer-centric strategies. His leadership had previously expanded Bajaj Finance's customer base to 100 million and diversified its product offerings.

Kotak's CEO, Ashok Vaswani, emphasized Saha's expertise in retail finance and data-driven growth, highlighting the value he is anticipated to add. Saha expressed enthusiasm to work with Kotak's leadership to further innovation and stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

