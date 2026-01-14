Triumph in Kashmir: Girls Lead Exam Success

Girls have outshone boys in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's class 10 and 12 exams, according to newly released results.

The class 10 examination, held last October-November, saw an impressive 85 percent pass rate among the 94,845 candidates. Specifically, girls surpassed boys with 85.78 percent qualifying compared to 84.30 percent of their male counterparts.

Notably, 47 percent of class 12 students achieved distinction, highlighting a broad streak of academic excellence. Girls once again led, with an 86 percent pass rate, leaving boys trailing at 82 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)