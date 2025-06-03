Left Menu

Gurugram: GPCSSI 2025 launched to promote cybersecurity awareness

The program will feature guest lectures from national cyber experts, culminating in a grand closing ceremony on July 2.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:47 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Gaurav Rajpurohit, inaugurated the 12th edition of the prestigious Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship (GPCSSI 2025) here on Monday, an official said.

Highlighting the growing shift from physical crimes to digital threats, the DCP in his address at the event at DAV Public School, Sector 49, here emphasized the importance of cyber awareness among youth. He underlined the pivotal role interns will play as cyber ambassadors and cyber warriors in promoting cyber hygiene in their communities.

The internship this year witnessed over 12,000 applications, said a Gurugram Police spokesperson.

The internship this year witnessed an overwhelming response with over 12,000 applications, out of which 1,100 interns have been shortlisted -- 550 cyber warriors (comprising undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate students and working professionals) and 550 cyber ambassadors (students from Grade 9 to 12), making it a truly PAN-India representation.

The spokesperson said the interns will undergo intensive hands-on training in cybersecurity, cyber hygiene, investigations and tool development over the next month. The program will feature guest lectures from national cyber experts, culminating in a grand closing ceremony on July 2. Cybersecurity expert Dr Rakshit Tandon, who was also present at the event, shared the inspiring journey of this internship, showcasing video testimonials from former interns now excelling in the field of cyber security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

