IIM Udaipur Launches Innovative Summer Management Program

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has marked a significant milestone with the launch of the third installment of its pioneering Summer Program in Management (SPM). Held on June 1, 2025, the event welcomed 153 participants from across India, highlighting the program's expanding diversity and reach. The initiative offers aspiring MBA students foundational exposure to management education, solidifying IIM Udaipur's leadership in innovative academic offerings.

Throughout the two-week residential program, participants will engage in a dynamic curriculum that spans key management areas such as finance, marketing, and strategy. The program also delves into cross-cutting themes like Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Digital Transformation. Students will benefit from interactions with IIM's distinguished faculty, visiting industry experts, and peers, through interactive sessions and case-based learning.

Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson of the program, emphasized the transformative power of this experience, encouraging participants to immerse themselves in the world of business while exploring Udaipur's rich cultural heritage. Upon completion, attendees will receive a certificate signifying their engagement and preparedness for future professional challenges.

