Left Menu

IIM Udaipur Launches Innovative Summer Management Program

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur inaugurated its third Summer Program in Management, a unique pre-MBA initiative for aspiring students, on June 1, 2025. This two-week program offers a comprehensive curriculum covering vital management areas, engaging participants with expert faculty and industry professionals, while promoting networking and cultural exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:38 IST
IIM Udaipur Launches Innovative Summer Management Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has marked a significant milestone with the launch of the third installment of its pioneering Summer Program in Management (SPM). Held on June 1, 2025, the event welcomed 153 participants from across India, highlighting the program's expanding diversity and reach. The initiative offers aspiring MBA students foundational exposure to management education, solidifying IIM Udaipur's leadership in innovative academic offerings.

Throughout the two-week residential program, participants will engage in a dynamic curriculum that spans key management areas such as finance, marketing, and strategy. The program also delves into cross-cutting themes like Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Digital Transformation. Students will benefit from interactions with IIM's distinguished faculty, visiting industry experts, and peers, through interactive sessions and case-based learning.

Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson of the program, emphasized the transformative power of this experience, encouraging participants to immerse themselves in the world of business while exploring Udaipur's rich cultural heritage. Upon completion, attendees will receive a certificate signifying their engagement and preparedness for future professional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025