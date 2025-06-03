Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Tripura University Recruitments

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has called for a high-level inquiry into suspected corruption in Tripura University recruitments. Allegations against Vice Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain and Registrar Dipak Sharma include nepotism and hiring underqualified candidates. An investigation has been promised and a police case has been filed.

In a bold move, Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has called for a thorough investigation into alleged recruitment irregularities at Tripura University. He approached Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging immediate intervention to address serious corruption claims involving high-ranking university officials.

Barman accused Vice Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain and Registrar Dipak Sharma of corrupt practices, including favoring underqualified candidates and engaging in nepotism by appointing the vice chancellor's son as an engineer. This deceptive hiring allegedly disadvantages qualified local candidates in Tripura.

The issue reached the legislative assembly, where assurances of an official inquiry were given. Additionally, a police case has been lodged. However, university officials have dismissed these allegations as inaccurate, attributing them to individuals with unfulfilled aspirations.

