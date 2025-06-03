Left Menu

Delhi Schools to Nurture Moral Values through Humanity Olympiad and Spiritual Contests

The Delhi government is set to host the 11th Humanity Olympiad alongside the Spiritual Eloquence and Poetry Contests in government schools to promote moral development and human values among students. Organized by Dhyan-Kaksh under the Satyug Darshan Trust, these initiatives aim to engage students in moral education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:38 IST
The Delhi government is gearing up to launch the 11th Humanity Olympiad along with the Spiritual Eloquence Oratory and Poetry Recitation Contests across all government schools in the national capital. This initiative seeks to instill core human values in students from classes 5 to 12.

According to a statement, these events, organized by the NGO Dhyan-Kaksh under the Satyug Darshan Trust, started in April and will conclude in September. They aim to promote virtues like contentment, endurance, truthfulness, righteousness, and compassion through engaging educational activities.

The Humanity Olympiad will consist of a multiple-choice examination focused on moral education, while the Spiritual Eloquence Oratory Contest offers students a platform for self-expression and public speaking. Meanwhile, the Spiritual Echoes Poetry Recitation Contest encourages reflection on unity, compassion, and cultural heritage through original poetry.

