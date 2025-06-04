Empowering Future Doctors: Miles Education and SJSM Launch Innovative U.S. Pathway

Miles Education, a prominent entity in global ed-tech solutions, has collaborated with St. James School of Medicine to unveil the Miles MBBS-MD U.S. Pathway. This initiative strategically tackles the dual challenges of an acute shortage of medical seats in India and an increasing demand for licensed doctors in the United States.

With millions of Indian students annually striving to secure scarce medical seats, and the U.S. projecting a deficit of 86,000 doctors by 2036, this program provides an economical educational route. Qualified Indian NEET UG candidates can access superior medical education, bridging pre-clinical coursework in the Caribbean with U.S. clinical rotations.

This pathway not only alleviates financial burdens, offering tuition at half the cost of private Indian colleges but also exposes students to world-class medical practices in the U.S. Graduates return with skills and innovations, enriching India's healthcare landscape and aligning it with global standards.