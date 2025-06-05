Columbia University Faces Federal Anti-Discrimination Violation
The U.S. Department of Education announced on Wednesday that it has alerted Columbia University's accreditor about the institution's violation of federal anti-discrimination laws. This breach signifies that Columbia has not met the accreditation standards established by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
The notification underscores the serious nature of the allegations against the Ivy League school, calling into question its compliance with crucial federal mandates designed to prevent discrimination.
Despite the gravity of these accusations, Columbia University has not issued an immediate response or comment regarding the Department of Education's statement.
