Trump's Controversial Crackdown on Harvard's Foreign Students

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step by signing a proclamation aimed at suspending the entry of foreign nationals who intend to study or join exchange programs at Harvard University. The move is part of an intensifying dispute between the Trump administration and the prestigious Ivy League institution.

The U.S. State Department has been instructed to consider revoking existing academic or exchange visas for Harvard students who align with the criteria set out in the proclamation. This follows reports of additional vetting for visa applicants intending to travel to Harvard, as parts of an effort to control the school's operations.

The proclamation argues that Harvard has been involved in concerning foreign ties, leading to security breaches and ideological clashes. The Trump administration's actions reflect a broader crackdown on what it perceives as anti-American sentiments in leading U.S. universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)