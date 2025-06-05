Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Crackdown on Harvard's Foreign Students

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry of foreign nationals for studies at Harvard, amid a dispute with the institution. This action is part of a broader crackdown on the university, citing concerns over foreign influence, radicalism, and governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 06:23 IST
Trump's Controversial Crackdown on Harvard's Foreign Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step by signing a proclamation aimed at suspending the entry of foreign nationals who intend to study or join exchange programs at Harvard University. The move is part of an intensifying dispute between the Trump administration and the prestigious Ivy League institution.

The U.S. State Department has been instructed to consider revoking existing academic or exchange visas for Harvard students who align with the criteria set out in the proclamation. This follows reports of additional vetting for visa applicants intending to travel to Harvard, as parts of an effort to control the school's operations.

The proclamation argues that Harvard has been involved in concerning foreign ties, leading to security breaches and ideological clashes. The Trump administration's actions reflect a broader crackdown on what it perceives as anti-American sentiments in leading U.S. universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025