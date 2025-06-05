Trump Blocks Foreign Students at Harvard: A National Security Move or Personal Feud?

President Donald Trump has intensified his legal battle with Harvard University by signing an executive order barring foreign students from entering the U.S. to study at the institution. Citing national security concerns, the president's decision adds a new dimension to the administration's protracted clash with the Ivy League school.

The order, signed on Wednesday, invokes a federal law allowing the president to block foreigners whose entry is deemed "detrimental to the interests of the United States." This action follows a history of disputes between the White House and Harvard over issues related to policy, governance, and alleged misconduct by international students.

Harvard has vowed to protect its international students, labeling the order as a "retaliatory step" that violates their First Amendment rights. Meanwhile, opposition voices, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, have criticized the order as a personal vendetta against Harvard rather than a genuine national security concern.

