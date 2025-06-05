Left Menu

Delhi High Court Condemns School's Use of 'Bouncers' in Fee Dispute

The Delhi High Court criticized Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for employing 'bouncers' to block student entry over a fee dispute. The court emphasized that such actions were inappropriate for educational institutions, which have both fiduciary and moral duties to students. The contentious student removals were later reversed.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has slammed Delhi Public School in Dwarka for deploying 'bouncers' to block students from entering their premises due to a fee dispute, highlighting this as an unfit approach for an academic setting.

Justice Sachin Datta stated that intimidating students due to financial issues harms their psychological well-being, disrupting their self-worth. The court noted that while the school can charge fees, its role differs from regular businesses and includes moral responsibilities.

Following orders, the school retracted its expulsion of 31 students. The court emphasized that future actions on fees must involve proper notice and opportunity for parents to respond, aligning with recent directives on fee payment structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

