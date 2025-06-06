Left Menu

Court Halts Trump's Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard

A U.S. District Judge blocked President Trump's directive to bar foreign students from entering Harvard University, citing potential irreparable harm. Harvard argues Trump is violating previous court orders and enacting policies without substantiated security claims. The legal battle continues amid broader tensions between the university and federal administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:20 IST
Court Halts Trump's Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Boston has put a hold on President Donald Trump's bid to prevent foreign nationals from entering the United States to study at Harvard University, a move which is part of a broader struggle between the renowned institution and the White House.

The temporary restraining order, issued by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, is a response to Trump's proclamation citing national security concerns, which Harvard has challenged as a violation of prior court decisions and lacking in evidence. The case remains pending further litigation.

Harvard claims the administration is retaliating against it over governance and academic freedoms, exacerbating tension through threats of financial penalties and revocation of its tax-exempt status. The dispute highlights a clash over international student policies and educational governance in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025