Court Halts Trump's Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard

A federal judge in Boston has put a hold on President Donald Trump's bid to prevent foreign nationals from entering the United States to study at Harvard University, a move which is part of a broader struggle between the renowned institution and the White House.

The temporary restraining order, issued by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, is a response to Trump's proclamation citing national security concerns, which Harvard has challenged as a violation of prior court decisions and lacking in evidence. The case remains pending further litigation.

Harvard claims the administration is retaliating against it over governance and academic freedoms, exacerbating tension through threats of financial penalties and revocation of its tax-exempt status. The dispute highlights a clash over international student policies and educational governance in the current political climate.

