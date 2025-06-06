Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Way for NEET-PG 2025 on August 3

The Supreme Court has allowed the National Board of Examination to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3 in one shift. With the date finalized, the court highlighted the need for swift arrangements to accommodate 2.70 lakh candidates across 1,000 centers, led by technology partner TCS.

The Supreme Court has given its nod for the National Board of Examination (NBE) to proceed with the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3, adhering to the schedule in a single shift as directed earlier. The bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih initially questioned the delay but deemed the NBE's request justifiable.

The court, however, asserted that no further extensions would be granted for the exam, which requires coordination across 1,000 examination centers. The NBE, citing challenges in technology compliance and security, confirmed the August 3 date with the support of technology partner Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

NBE's plea emphasized a collaborative effort between government authorities and the organization to facilitate students through this uncertain period. The NEET-PG 2025 is expected to accommodate 2.42 lakh candidates with additional facilities, ensuring a seamless examination process without technical hindrances.

