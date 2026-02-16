Left Menu

AMD and TCS Set to Revolutionize India's AI Landscape with 'Helios' Platform

AMD partners with Tata Consultancy Services to deploy the 'Helios' AI platform in India, challenging Nvidia in the competitive AI market. The collaboration aims to enhance AI infrastructure with an innovative rack-scale design, targeting large enterprises and government-backed projects, thus accelerating AI adoption across the country.

Updated: 16-02-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chipmaker AMD is ramping up its presence in India through a strategic collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The partnership is set to introduce AMD's advanced rack-scale AI data center technology across the nation, as they gear up to compete with Nvidia in one of the globe's most swiftly expanding AI markets.

TCS and AMD are co-developing a rack-scale AI infrastructure utilizing AMD's 'Helios' platform in India. This initiative targets large enterprises and the demand for sovereign AI solutions. TCS's subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, will play a crucial role in bringing AMD's cutting-edge AI architecture to India.

The partnership aims to deliver AI-ready data centers capable of scaling up to 200 megawatts. Announced in conjunction with the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the move positions AMD against Nvidia in India's burgeoning AI infrastructure sector. Benefits include improved performance efficiency and reduced time to deployment for enterprise AI projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

