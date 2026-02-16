Left Menu

AMD and TCS Forge AI Alliance to Challenge Nvidia in India's AI Arena

Chipmaker AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are enhancing their collaboration to introduce AMD's Helios AI platform in India. This move aims to boost AI infrastructure and compete against Nvidia. The partnership includes setting up a 200 megawatts AI data center and targets enterprises and AI firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chipmaker AMD is strengthening its presence in India through an expanded partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), aiming to introduce the latest rack-scale AI data center technology to one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets. This strategic move positions AMD against Nvidia Corporation as they address the rising demand from enterprises and government-backed AI initiatives.

TCS and AMD will co-develop a cutting-edge rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on AMD's 'Helios' platform, targeting large enterprises and sovereign AI demand in India. The collaboration, formalized at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, will involve TCS's subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, which will bring AMD's AI architecture to India, enhancing the country's AI capabilities significantly.

The partnership includes a blueprint for an AI-ready data center with a capacity of up to 200 megawatts, designed to support high-performance AI training and inference workloads. This expanded alliance emphasizes AMD's open, rack-scale AI platform that aims to improve performance efficiency and reduce deployment time for enterprise AI solutions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

