Empowering Young Achievers: The Shining Stars Award

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the 'Shining Stars Award' to commend exceptionally performing Class 10 and intermediate students. The award includes a cash prize, medal, and appreciation certificate. Selection involves categories across different communities, with ceremonies scheduled at district headquarters on June 9.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken an inspiring step toward promoting educational excellence among school students by launching the 'Shining Stars Award'. This initiative targets high achievers from both public and private institutes at the Class 10 and intermediate levels.

Students obtaining more than 500 marks in Class 10 or over 830 in intermediate qualify for this accolade. Notably, Children with Special Needs (CWSN) have a different qualifying threshold, needing only 70% in SSC. The award comprises a Rs 20,000 cash reward, a medal, and an appreciation certificate designed to motivate sustained educational pursuits.

Secretary Kona Sasidhar indicated a selection process that includes six students from each mandal, covering diverse social categories. Additionally, ceremonies across Andhra Pradesh will honour these young luminaries on June 9, overseen by In-charge Ministers at the district level.

