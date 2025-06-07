Left Menu

TISS Moves to Appoint New Vice Chancellor Amid Financial Misconduct Allegations

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is set to appoint a new Vice Chancellor following the removal of its pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Shankar Das, due to allegations of financial misappropriation. An investigation is underway, and the appointment process is expected to conclude within 1-2 months.

Updated: 07-06-2025 18:01 IST
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) faces a significant administrative shift as it prepares to appoint a new Vice Chancellor after dismissing its pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Shankar Das. The dismissal follows allegations of financial misappropriation and irregularities.

Sources reveal that TISS will finalize the appointment within the next one to two months. This decision comes after a thorough investigation initiated by a complaint from the Central Vigilance Commission. A fact-finding committee recommended a detailed probe which continues to be in progress.

Though relieved of his pro-Vice Chancellor duties, Professor Das will remain a faculty member at TISS, continuing as the dean of the School of Health Systems Studies. With over 30 years of experience, Das joined TISS in 2008 and became pro-VC in January 2024.

