Yamaha Drives Education Improvement in Tamil Nadu Through CSR Initiative

India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of Yamaha in Japan, has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to enhance school education as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. They built 12 classrooms at a Government High School in Thirukalimedu, equipped with modern amenities, including a solar power facility.

In a bid to support education in Tamil Nadu, India Yamaha Motor, the renowned two-wheeler manufacturer and subsidiary of Japan-based Yamaha, has joined forces with the Tamil Nadu government. Their collaboration focuses on enhancing school infrastructure through the company's corporate social responsibility initiative.

India Yamaha Motor has successfully constructed 12 new classrooms for the Government High School in Thirukalimedu, located in the Kancheepuram district. This project marks the creation of one of their largest educational campuses, featuring six classrooms per floor, along with a computer lab, restrooms, and kitchen facilities.

The newly built school is also equipped with a 10kW solar power system to cater to its electricity needs, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability. Over the past four years, Yamaha Motor has been instrumental in upgrading school infrastructure across Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, including establishing modern computer labs in five government schools.

