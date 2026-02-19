Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Summer Relief Boost for Women

Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare Minister, Geetha Jeevan, announced a summer special package of Rs 2,000 for eligible women. This annual initiative, part of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, complements existing monthly benefits. Chief Minister M K Stalin also credited Rs 5,000 for women with family ration cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:11 IST
Tamil Nadu's Summer Relief Boost for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is set to roll out a Rs 2,000 summer special package for qualifying women, as per Minister Geetha Jeevan's details shared with the Assembly. This package, part of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, will be annually disbursed alongside monthly allowances.

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed the direct transfer of Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts belonging to 1.31 crore women family heads who possess ration cards, under the state government's assistance scheme. This move aimed to extend financial relief amidst rising living costs.

Stalin highlighted that the transfers included an advance payment of Rs 3,000 plus an additional Rs 2,000 meant for the summer package, ensuring financial continuity during the hotter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026