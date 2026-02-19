Tamil Nadu's Summer Relief Boost for Women

Tamil Nadu is set to roll out a Rs 2,000 summer special package for qualifying women, as per Minister Geetha Jeevan's details shared with the Assembly. This package, part of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, will be annually disbursed alongside monthly allowances.

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed the direct transfer of Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts belonging to 1.31 crore women family heads who possess ration cards, under the state government's assistance scheme. This move aimed to extend financial relief amidst rising living costs.

Stalin highlighted that the transfers included an advance payment of Rs 3,000 plus an additional Rs 2,000 meant for the summer package, ensuring financial continuity during the hotter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)