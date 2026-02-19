Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Announces Annual Summer Special Package for Women

Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan announced a Rs 2,000 summer special package for eligible women, linked to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. Initiated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, this initiative is part of a state effort providing financial assistance to 1.31 crore women heads of families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:35 IST
Tamil Nadu Announces Annual Summer Special Package for Women
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare Minister, Geetha Jeevan, has officially announced that a consistent summer special package of Rs 2,000 will be allocated annually to eligible women. This initiative is tied to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, aimed to complement their monthly entitlements during the challenging summer months.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the proactive financial measures his government has taken. Earlier this year, Rs 5,000 was credited directly to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women, who are heads of family ration cardholders, as part of the state's monthly assistance scheme. This gesture underscored the commitment to support women in managing their household finances.

The Rs 2,000 summer special package, released in conjunction with the three-month instalment total of Rs 3,000, signals a strategy to bolster financial stability for women beneficiaries. The annual package reflects the Tamil Nadu government's dedication to empowering women and addressing seasonal economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026