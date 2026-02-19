Tamil Nadu Announces Annual Summer Special Package for Women

Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare Minister, Geetha Jeevan, has officially announced that a consistent summer special package of Rs 2,000 will be allocated annually to eligible women. This initiative is tied to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, aimed to complement their monthly entitlements during the challenging summer months.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the proactive financial measures his government has taken. Earlier this year, Rs 5,000 was credited directly to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women, who are heads of family ration cardholders, as part of the state's monthly assistance scheme. This gesture underscored the commitment to support women in managing their household finances.

The Rs 2,000 summer special package, released in conjunction with the three-month instalment total of Rs 3,000, signals a strategy to bolster financial stability for women beneficiaries. The annual package reflects the Tamil Nadu government's dedication to empowering women and addressing seasonal economic challenges.

