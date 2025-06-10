Tragedy Strikes French School: Worker Fatally Stabbed

A French middle school experienced a tragic incident when a 15-year-old student fatally stabbed an employee during a routine bag check near Paris. The national gendarme service confirmed the suspect's detention amid an ongoing investigation.

During the arrest, a police officer assisting with the bag checks sustained minor injuries. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, but it has sent shockwaves through the community.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on social media, acknowledging the nation's grief and highlighting governmental efforts to tackle crime. The attack underscores the need for continued vigilance in ensuring the safety of educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)