Tragedy Strikes French School: Worker Fatally Stabbed

A middle school employee near Paris was fatally stabbed by a 15-year-old student during a routine bag check. The student has been detained while a police officer suffered minor injuries. This incident has prompted a response from President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing national mourning and efforts to reduce crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A French middle school experienced a tragic incident when a 15-year-old student fatally stabbed an employee during a routine bag check near Paris. The national gendarme service confirmed the suspect's detention amid an ongoing investigation.

During the arrest, a police officer assisting with the bag checks sustained minor injuries. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, but it has sent shockwaves through the community.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on social media, acknowledging the nation's grief and highlighting governmental efforts to tackle crime. The attack underscores the need for continued vigilance in ensuring the safety of educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

