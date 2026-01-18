Macron Urges Ceasefire in Syrian Clashes

In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he communicated with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to express his dismay over the continuing government offensive against Western-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria.

Macron, reflecting France's mediating role between Syrian authorities and the Kurds, emphasized that the ongoing military aggression must cease, asserting that neither France nor the European Union supports its continuation.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Macron reiterated in a social media post that a permanent ceasefire is crucial for the unity and stability of Syria, highlighting this as a central concern for resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)