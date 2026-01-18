Left Menu

Macron Urges Ceasefire in Syrian Clashes

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over Syria's government offensive against Kurdish-led forces, urging a ceasefire. France, involved in mediation between Damascus and the Kurds, cannot support ongoing aggression. Macron emphasized the need for unity and stability in Syria to achieve a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:06 IST
Macron Urges Ceasefire in Syrian Clashes
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he communicated with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to express his dismay over the continuing government offensive against Western-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria.

Macron, reflecting France's mediating role between Syrian authorities and the Kurds, emphasized that the ongoing military aggression must cease, asserting that neither France nor the European Union supports its continuation.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Macron reiterated in a social media post that a permanent ceasefire is crucial for the unity and stability of Syria, highlighting this as a central concern for resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026